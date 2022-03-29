Enjoying football at international level but bit less so at club level, reveals Nicolas Pepe

That combined with his lack of game-time in other competitions as well has seen the 26-year-old score just three goals. It has seen reports indicate that the forward is unhappy and is considering his future but Pepe revealed that he is only focused on Arsenal’s performances until the end of the season. Yet, the Ivorian revealed that he enjoys his time with Ivory Coast because he gets the chance to play, something he doesn’t do at a club level.