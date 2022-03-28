Responsibility of being present at World Cup means that we have pressure, asserts Bernardo Silva
Last Monday at 6:32 PM
Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva believes that no matter the opposition, the squad feel a collective pressure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup but added that they’re used to the pressure. The A Seleção face North Macedonia in the playoff final for a spot at the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup.
With North Macedonia shocking Italy via a late winner, it has many believing that Portugal’s route to the 2022 World Cup has now become easier. That is despite the fact that the Macedonian side gave the Azzurri a run for their money before eventually scoring a late late winner to seal their place in the playoff final. Yet with star power that Portugal’s side possess including Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Rafael Leao, Joao Felix, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo and a few others, it does give them an advantage.
But the pressure and the onus is also on the A Seleção as they have qualified for the last five World Cups and also won the 2016 Euros while North Macedonia’s first major tournament was at Euro 2020. It has seen Bernardo Silva admit that the squad already feels the pressure to get their qualification into the 2022 World Cup done and would have felt it regardless of the opposition. He also added that North Macedonia’s lack of experience in “games like this” makes them a tougher side to play against because of their unpredictable nature.
"The responsibility of being present at the World Cup means that, regardless of the opponent, we have this pressure. The pressure exists in that sense, and we accept it, and it would be the same against Italy, [North] Macedonia or anyone else. We are used to pressure at our clubs. Of course, having players with experience in decisive games helps," Silva said, reported ESPN.
“But the fact that they haven't played as many games like these also makes their motivation levels higher. North Macedonia have won four of their last five away games, two of them against two of the best teams in the world [Germany and Italy]. Let's do our homework, see what the coach's plan is and try to follow it in the best way, knowing that teams are different and will demand for different things."
- Bernardo Silva
- 2022 World Cup Qualifiers
- 2022 World Cup
- Portugal Football Team
- North Macedonia Football Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.