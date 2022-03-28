Responsibility of being present at World Cup means that we have pressure, asserts Bernardo Silva

But the pressure and the onus is also on the A Seleção as they have qualified for the last five World Cups and also won the 2016 Euros while North Macedonia’s first major tournament was at Euro 2020. It has seen Bernardo Silva admit that the squad already feels the pressure to get their qualification into the 2022 World Cup done and would have felt it regardless of the opposition. He also added that North Macedonia’s lack of experience in “games like this” makes them a tougher side to play against because of their unpredictable nature.