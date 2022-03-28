Reports | Tottenham looking into €45 million move for Barcelona’s Memphis Depay
Today at 5:47 PM
According to Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham are leading the race to sign Memphis Depay with Barcelona looking for a fee of around €45 million for the Dutch forward. The former Olympique Lyon star is the club’s top scorer this season but the La Liga giants are trying to cut down their wage bill.
Despite thriving at Olympique Lyon with 32 goal contributions in 37 league appearances, in his final season, Memphis Depay still refused to extend his contract. It saw the Dutchman heavily linked with moves to several clubs but he eventually signed for Barcelona with the aim of spearheading their latest challenge. However, managerial issues and the La Liga giants’ financial troubles has placed Depay in a precarious position as the forward is reportedly set to be on his way out next summer.
That is despite the fact that the 28-year-old is the club’s top scorer with 10 league goals although he has found game-time come sparingly under new boss Xavi Hernandez. However, with Barcelona reportedly keen on getting his wages off their books next summer, Mundo Deportivo have reported that Tottenham are leading the race for Depay. The North Londoners are looking to reinforce their front-line and believe that the reported €45 million fee is a reasonable price for the forward.
The Dutch international, however, is happy at the Camp Nou and does want to continue playing for them but is only contracted to them until the end of the 2022/23 season. That does pose a quandary for the La Liga side as they are yet to make a decision over a new deal for the 28-year-old which does leave the door open for several Premier League sides, alongside Tottenham, to get a deal done next summer.
