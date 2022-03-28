Reports | Barcelona interested in signing Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski
Today at 4:55 PM
According to reports from Sport, Barcelona are considering making an offer for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski in the upcoming summer transfer window as they look to bolster their attacking options. The Polish striker is in the last 18 months of his contract at the German club.
Robert Lewandowski signed for Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer in the summer of 2014 and the Polish international has gone on to cement his status as one of the best strikers in European football during his time at Bavaria. The 33-year-old has made 366 appearances for the German champions while scoring 339 goals and has also led the team to seven Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokal Cups, and one Champions League during his time at the club.
According to reports from Sport, Lewandowski could be tempted to make a move away from the Bavarian club as Barcelona look to make an offer for the Poland international. The former Dortmund striker is entering the last 18 months of his contract and it is understood that he has turned down several contract extension offers from the Bundesliga club. Several top European teams are monitoring the situation and Barcelona is understood to be keen on winning the race for his signature.
It is understood that the 33-year-old is attracted to the prospect of playing in Spain before the end of his playing career and will look to make that dream come to fruition in the summer. The Catalan club will look to offload Memphis Depay while they might lose Ousmane Dembele and Adama Traore in the summer. Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez will be keen to recruit one of the best strikers in European football as he looks to establish the Blaugrana among the elites of European football.
The Spanish giants are willing to pay as much as €60 million (£50m/$66m) to bring the striker to Camp Nou this year and Bayern would opt to sell their star striker instead of losing him on a free transfer.
