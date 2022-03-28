Liverpool must accept Mohamed Salah's demands, claims El Hadji Diouf
Today at 3:24 PM
Former Liverpool striker El Hadji Diouf has insisted that accepting Mohamed Salah’s contractual demands is the right option for the Merseyside club while urging the Egyptian to renew his deal in order to claim silverware. The Egyptian winger’s current deal expires at the end of next season.
Mohamed Salah signed for Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2017 for a reported fee of £36.5m fees that could rise to £43m. The Egyptian has since gone on to become one of the best-attacking players in football with his scintillating displays in domestic and European competitions.
Salah has made 239 appearances for the Reds while scoring 153 goals and registering 57 assists across all competitions. The Liverpool winger has continued his prolific scoring form in the current campaign as he has already scored 20 league goals in 26 appearances.
The former Chelsea winger's current deal at the English side expires at the end of the 2022-23 season and talks over a renewal hasn't reached a positive conclusion yet. The 29-year-old is understood to be monitored by the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Barcelona in the upcoming summer if he decides to not extend his stay at Anfield.
Diouf who signed for Liverpool in 2002 urged Salah to sign a contract extension with the Merseyside club.
“It is obvious that Liverpool must accept Salah’s demands. If I were Salah, I would stay at Liverpool, he can earn more money, he is the best player at the club along with [Sadio] Mane, and with him together they will win a lot of trophies,” Diouf told beIN Sports.
“He is 29 years old and I ask him to play four more years with the Reds. A transfer to Real Madrid would mean that he would have to start all over again,” he added.
