I hope Lionel Messi can come back as he's a magnificent person, proclaims Pedri

The Argentina international was unable to prevent PSG's exit from the Champions League in their fixture against Real Madrid in the Round of 16 and was the subject of jeers alongside Neymar from home fans in recent weeks. Rumours have surfaced that Messi is unhappy in his new surroundings and could consider making a switch back to Barcelona. Pedri has admitted that he wishes to link up with his former teammate once more and claimed that it is hard watching Messi suffer.