I hope Lionel Messi can come back as he's a magnificent person, proclaims Pedri
Today at 2:42 PM
Barcelona midfielder Pedri has admitted that he wishes to see Lionel Messi ply his trade back at the Catalan club and insisted that it was hard to see the Argentinean attacker suffer at Paris Saint-Germain. Messi left Barcelona in the previous summer and joined the French giants on a free transfer.
Lionel Messi completed a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer as he left boyhood club Barcelona after spending two decades with the Spanish side. The Blaugrana was unable to keep the seven-time Ballon d’Or award winner at the Camp Nou due to their financial troubles off the pitch.
The 34-year-old has been unable to replicate his world-class displays from Spain in France due to his inconsistent form and injuries. Messi has made 26 appearances for the French giants on his maiden campaign and has only scored seven goals across all competitions.
The Argentina international was unable to prevent PSG's exit from the Champions League in their fixture against Real Madrid in the Round of 16 and was the subject of jeers alongside Neymar from home fans in recent weeks. Rumours have surfaced that Messi is unhappy in his new surroundings and could consider making a switch back to Barcelona. Pedri has admitted that he wishes to link up with his former teammate once more and claimed that it is hard watching Messi suffer.
"Whenever I can, I watch his matches because you learn a lot by watching the best footballer in the world play. But it's true that when things don't work out for a friend, as I consider him, it hurts a bit. I've had a great time with Leo on the pitch and off it he's a magnificent person so I hope he can come back. I had fun playing with him and it is a joy to have him as a team-mate,” Pedri told La Vanguardia.
