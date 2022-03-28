Footballers are not robots and Adrien Rabiot has nothing to prove, asserts Veronique

The midfielder has, however, helped the Bianconeri to Serie A, Coppa Italia, and Supercoppa Italiana honours but it has still seen him hit with criticism. Yet, the 26-year-old has made 30 appearances for the Italian giants this season as they continue to navigate through a tumultuous season. But the media has hit out at Rabiot over his behaviour off the pitch, which has led him to have conflicts with several of his managers throughout the years. His agent, and mother, Veronique has proclaimed that such criticism is not warranted.