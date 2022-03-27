Maybe style of play with Germany suits me better, feels Timo Werner
Today at 2:57 PM
Germany forward Timo Werner believes that the style of play that Hansi Flick’s side uses may suit him better than at Chelsea but added that he enjoys playing, wherever he is. The 26-year-old has struggled to hit the net for the Blues, scoring just 19 goals since arriving in the summer of 2020.
While Timo Werner thrived at RB Leipzig netting 95 goals in just under 160 appearances along the way, the forward has struggled to replicate that for Chelsea. The German signed for the Blues under a lot of pomp and circumstances, and while he started off really well at Stamford Bridge, he finished his debut season with just 12 goals. However, his second season has been far less successful with just seven goals across all competitions.
It has many worrying that Werner is going through a crisis of confidence but the 26-year-old has done relatively well for the German national side. Since his debut in 2017, Werner has earned 47 caps for Germany and scored 21 times, with that continuing as he, alongside Kai Havertz, netted in a 2-0 win over Israel. It saw the forward admit that things aren’t going quite as well as he would like at Chelsea but that the system at Germany suits him better. Werner also added he feels comfortable at Germany, but enjoys playing football wherever he is.
"I'm a striker and always want to score. Things aren't going the way I'd like at Chelsea, so it's all the better that things are going well here under Hansi Flick. I really enjoy playing football, no matter where I'm playing. There are differences in the style of play between football at Chelsea and here," Werner said, reported Goal.
"Maybe the one at the national team suits me better. Here, I always have scoring chances, I can score goals. I feel very comfortable here."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.