Have to say Harry Kane looks favourite to go and break Wayne Rooney's record, proclaims Gareth Southgate
Today at 1:46 PM
England boss Gareth Southgate has admitted that he believes it’s only a matter of time before Harry Kane becomes the Three Lions’ all-time record goal-scorer, breaking Wayne Rooney’s record. The Spurs forward moved level in second place with Sir Bobby Charlton and is four behind Rooney’s 53 goals.
While Harry Kane only made his debut for England just under seven years ago, the now 28-year-old has proven to be a talismanic presence for the Three Lions. They’ve thrived with Kane as their frontman and the Spurs forward has now taken over the armband for his country, with him continuing to shine on the international stage. Not only that, the forward has been scoring goals at will, netting a 48 in just 67 caps for England and that placed him level-third with Gary Lineker on the all-time goal-scoring charts.
However, Kane’s strike in a 2-1 win over Switzerland has seen him leap over the Leicester City legend and level in second place with Sir Bobby Charlton. Not only that, it places him just four behind England’s all-time goalscorer Wayne Rooney, who has 53 goals for the Three Lions. But Gareth Southgate believes that having become level with Charlton, Kane is the favourite to break the record now. He also added that the forward is not just selfish and wants to score all the time but is looking to help the team thrive as well.
"The names he is in and amongst now are incredible. Harry will appreciate that history, it will mean a lot to him to be in and amongst those names. You have to say he looks favourite to go and do that [break the record],” Southgate said, reported Sky Sports.
"I don't want to put any sort of curse on that by saying anymore. He wants the team to do well as well, he's got this dual drive which means that whenever he turns up, he's got individual ambition and there is never a camp where he looks like he doesn't want to play. That mentality spreads through the rest of the group."
