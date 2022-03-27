Have to say Harry Kane looks favourite to go and break Wayne Rooney's record, proclaims Gareth Southgate

However, Kane’s strike in a 2-1 win over Switzerland has seen him leap over the Leicester City legend and level in second place with Sir Bobby Charlton. Not only that, it places him just four behind England’s all-time goalscorer Wayne Rooney, who has 53 goals for the Three Lions. But Gareth Southgate believes that having become level with Charlton, Kane is the favourite to break the record now. He also added that the forward is not just selfish and wants to score all the time but is looking to help the team thrive as well.