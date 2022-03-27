Barcelona are not going to lose its head as players will have to adapt, asserts Joan Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed that any big-money signings will have to adapt to the club’s new wage structure as they will not lose their heads again. The Catalan giants were in serious financial debt at the start of the current season but have cut down their spending immensely.

Barcelona’s biggest problem at the start of the 2021/22 season was Lionel Messi’s contract with the Argentine reportedly keen on re-signing with the club. However, their wage structure and the fact that the club was well over the La Liga’s salary limit meant that no deal could be registered and thus Messi left on a free-transfer. But in the months since, the La Liga giants have figured things out and cut down their spending but even then, they have a negative €144 million spending limit after their business in the January window.

However while further cuts are on the horizon, it will affect Barcelona’s spending power next summer although they continue to be linked with moves for Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and a few others. Amidst those rumours, Joan Laporta has revealed that the club will keep their heads this summer and that new players will have to adapt to Barcelona’s wage level now. He also added that they won’t have a problem attracting stars because of that as players want to play at Camp Nou.

"We are going to continue with this philosophy and this criterion, not to put the institution at risk with operations that, even if we were already healthy, we would not carry them out. Our [club] members can be calm. Barça are not going to lose its head due to an operation of such magnitudes,” Laporta said, reported ESPN.

"So, you can talk about players, about big-money operations in which Barça are not going to lose its head. They will have to adapt to Barca's salary levels and to an economic structure that maintains the sustainability and balance of the club. Most of the players want to come to Barca. They like the club, the team, our philosophy, our way of working, of understanding football. And this is good, we are verifying it in many cases and daily."

The negative spending limit combined with Barcelona’s debt has a few fans worried especially since the La Liga side need to reinforce and improve their squad before the start of next season. But Laporta has assuaged any fears and instead revealed that they’re working on the financial issue. Not only that, the Barcelona president confirmed that they are targeting at least five new arrivals to make the team competitive next summer.

"We are working on the financial issue and obtaining more resources to have the salary margin we need. And at the same time, we are working from the sporting management side to incorporate four or five reinforcements that we think the team needs to be increasingly competitive,” he added.