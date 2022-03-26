Reports | Newcastle to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele in next summer

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Newcastle United has prioritized the signing of Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona in the summer and will look to make an official offer to his entourage soon. The Frenchman’s current deal at the Camp Nou ends in the summer and could leave on a free transfer.

Ousmane Dembele established himself as one of the best young prospects in European football during his stint with Borussia Dortmund in Germany. The Frenchman's impressive performances attracted the attention of several top European clubs with Barcelona pulling the trigger in sealing the deal as they paid a reported fee of €105 million-plus a reported €40 million add-ons.

The 24-year-old has failed to make the desired impact for the Catalan club so far due to various injury troubles and disciplinary issues. The French winger has made 139 appearances for the Blaugrana while scoring 32 goals and registering 30 assists across all competitions.

Dembele has helped the Spanish giants claim two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey Cups, and one Supercopa de Espana during his time at the club so far.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Dembele's spell at Barcelona could soon be coming to an end as Newcastle United looks to approach the French international over a prospective move to England in the summer. Dembele is understood to be keen on a move and will weigh his options in the summer.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is understood to be a huge admirer of the Frenchman and wants to keep the 24-year-old at the Camp Nou but the French winger’s entourage has rejected all the contract advances the club has put forward.

It is understood that the former Dortmund winger will be the center of attention this summer as several top European clubs look to make an offer that could entice the Frenchman away from the Catalan club. The Magpies will look to usher in a new era under their new owners by making Dembele one of the key players under the regime.