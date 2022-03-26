At Manchester United, I think I needed a chance to grow into it, reveals David Moyes
Today at 3:46 PM
Current West Ham manager and former Manchester United boss David Moyes has admitted that he wished he had more time to manage the English giants as he believes that he could have done better. The Scotsman was hired as United manager in 2013 but only lasted in the hot seat for 10 months.
David Moyes signed a six-year contract to become the new Manchester United manager in the summer of 2013 as he succeeded Sir Alex Ferguson. The Scottish manager had been hand-picked as manager by Sir Alex Ferguson as the English giants hoped to continue being a major force in domestic and European competitions.
Moyes won the FA Community Shield in his first game in charge of the club although United endured a terrible season under his spell and as a result, the Scotsman was sacked from his role before the end of the 2013-14 season.
Moyes is managing West Ham in the Premier League currently and have raised the profile of the club as he has led them to the quarter-finals of the Europa League in his second spell at the club. The West Ham boss reflected on his time as United boss and stated that he had hoped to last longer at the club.
"At Manchester United, I think maybe I needed a chance to grow into it. It wasn’t that I needed time in the Premier League, but I needed time at the club to find myself and to find how I was going. I wanted just to carry on what Sir Alex had done. I couldn’t be Sir Alex, but I wanted to continue the model they had, developing young players, trying to play in a fashion that suited them. That was the idea,” Moyes told The Athletic.
"I only look back at it with great fondness, honoured that I was offered a job of that magnitude. Unfortunately, I only got ten months. I think if I’d been given a bit longer, I could have done better, but ultimately I can only blame myself because I needed to win more games," he added.
