At Manchester United, I think I needed a chance to grow into it, reveals David Moyes

David Moyes signed a six-year contract to become the new Manchester United manager in the summer of 2013 as he succeeded Sir Alex Ferguson. The Scottish manager had been hand-picked as manager by Sir Alex Ferguson as the English giants hoped to continue being a major force in domestic and European competitions.

Moyes won the FA Community Shield in his first game in charge of the club although United endured a terrible season under his spell and as a result, the Scotsman was sacked from his role before the end of the 2013-14 season.

Moyes is managing West Ham in the Premier League currently and have raised the profile of the club as he has led them to the quarter-finals of the Europa League in his second spell at the club. The West Ham boss reflected on his time as United boss and stated that he had hoped to last longer at the club.

"At Manchester United, I think maybe I needed a chance to grow into it. It wasn’t that I needed time in the Premier League, but I needed time at the club to find myself and to find how I was going. I wanted just to carry on what Sir Alex had done. I couldn’t be Sir Alex, but I wanted to continue the model they had, developing young players, trying to play in a fashion that suited them. That was the idea,” Moyes told The Athletic.