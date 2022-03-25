Wouldn’t want to quit like this but I don’t think it’s right to continue, confesses Burak Yilmaz

“I don’t know how I didn’t score, I'm still in shock. We upset our country. I'm sorry. I'm very sorry. This was my last World Cup chance. As of today, this is over. I said to myself it was a definite goal when we got the penalty. I started thinking about the future. I am disappointed because I never thought about missing it. I'm sorry. I'm going to score this penalty every night of my life, maybe without sleep, in my dreams,” Yilmaz said, reported Goal.