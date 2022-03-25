Was massive game and we had to dig deep to achieve perfect scenario, asserts Gareth Bale
Today at 3:03 PM
Real Madrid winger and Welsh international Gareth Bale admitted that his country’s semi-final game against Austria was a massive game and insisted that his side had to dig deep to achieve the right result. Wales secured a 2-1 victory over Austria on Thursday courtesy of two goals from Bale.
Wales made their dream of qualifying for their first World Cup in 64 years a step closer to reality as they carved out a crucial 2-1 win over Austria at the Cardiff City Stadium. Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale came into the game with doubts being cast over his fitness after not featuring for his club in the El Clasico on Sunday.
The Welshman has not even played 100 minutes of football since August but started for his country and produced a magnificent display to cap off a milestone day.
The 32-year-old struck home from a stunning freekick in the 25th minute to open the scoring. Bale made it a brace for himself in the 51st minute as he finished emphatically after a short corner arrived into his path. Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer scored in the 64th minute to produce a nervy end to the game but the home side held on for a crucial win.
Wales’ progress means that they will face either Scotland or Ukraine in June. Bale revealed that the whole side knew they had to perform as it was a massive game.
"It was a massive game. We knew coming into it how big a game it was and we had to perform. We had to dig deep and look at our experience in big games and it's a perfect scenario. It's fantastic. Half the job done. The good thing now is that we can enjoy tonight because the game is in June. Still another very tough game against either Scotland or Ukraine and we'll be ready for that when it comes,” Bale told Sky Sports.
