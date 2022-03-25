Reports | Four clubs monitoring Riyad Mahrez’s contract situation at Manchester City
Today at 2:44 PM
According to FootMercato, Riyad Mahrez has attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea as his contract at Manchester City enters its final year. The 31-year-old is tied to the Etihad stadium until 2023 but is yet to sign an extension with Pep Guardiola’s team.
When Manchester City signed Riyad Mahrez in the summer of 2018, not a lot was expected from the Algerian especially after he struggled to produce the goods in his first season. However, since then, Mahrez has gone from strength to strength for the Cityzens even if game-time has come sparingly as Pep Guardiola prefers to rotate his squad constantly. Yet despite that, the 31-year-old has managed to hit double figures for goals in every season, including his debut term, for the club which has attracted interest.
But with Mahrez now 31 and with reports indicating that City are looking to refresh their squad in order to create another super-team, it has seen the Algerian reportedly consider his future. That combined with the fact that he has less than eighteen months left on his current contract has seen FootMercato report that the Algerian has attracted interest from across Europe. The report has revealed that Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are all keeping a close eye on the forward’s contract talks with Manchester City.
However, all four sides do consider Mahrez as a second option although Barcelona are overly keen as they’re looking to replace the outgoing Ousmane Dembele with a new winger. They have also been linked with a move for Raphinha, who is reportedly their first-choice, but believe that Mahrez could also be a great option instead. But FootMercato has further reported that contract talks are yet to take place between the 31-year-old and Manchester City although there are plans in place.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.