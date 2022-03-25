Reports | Four clubs monitoring Riyad Mahrez’s contract situation at Manchester City

When Manchester City signed Riyad Mahrez in the summer of 2018, not a lot was expected from the Algerian especially after he struggled to produce the goods in his first season. However, since then, Mahrez has gone from strength to strength for the Cityzens even if game-time has come sparingly as Pep Guardiola prefers to rotate his squad constantly. Yet despite that, the 31-year-old has managed to hit double figures for goals in every season, including his debut term, for the club which has attracted interest.