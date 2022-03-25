Reports | Bruno Fernandes to sign contract extension with Manchester United
Today at 6:57 PM
According to reliable journalist Simon Stone, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is close to agreeing a new five-year contract with United despite having three years remaining on his current deal. The Portuguese international has made a substantial impact since joining the English giants.
Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP in January 2020 for an initial fee of around €55 million. The Portuguese midfielder proved that he was the best midfielder in his country throughout his spell at Sporting and huge things were expected of the midfielder in England.
The 27-year-old made a seamless transition to English football and made an immediate impact with his new side after his arrival. The Portuguese star has made 117 appearances for the Red Devils so far while scoring 49 goals and 39 assists across all competitions.
According to reports from BBC Sport, the English side are keen to tie down their star player for the future on improved terms as negotiations continue to progress well with the midfielder’s agent.
Subject to final details, it is expected that the midfielder will sign a deal to 2026 or 2027. The midfielder joined United on a five-and-a-half-year contract with an option for a further year but the new contract is symbolic for increasing his wages after making a massive impact in a short time.
It is understood that talks surrounding a new deal for Fernandes had stalled around the new year but talks have since resumed and things are progressing well for both parties at the moment. There is unlikely to be an announcement during the current international break as Portugal tries to qualify for the World Cup. The 27-year-old attacker's form has dipped this season after being named in last season's Team of the Year but he is viewed as a key player by the hierarchy.
