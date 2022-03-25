People who say negative things about Cristiano Ronaldo don't understand football, reveals Gedson Fernandes
Today at 1:42 PM
Portuguese star Gedson Fernandes has asserted that people who criticize Cristiano Ronaldo don’t understand the basics of football and backed the Manchester United attacker to thrive in Tuesday’s play-off against North Macedonia. Portugal must win two play-offs or else miss out on the World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Juventus in the summer for an initial 15 million euros reported fee as he looked to embark on his second spell at the English club after leaving the club for Real Madrid in 2009.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner made a bright start to the season for the English giants but has since failed to recapture his form from the start of the season. The Portuguese international has scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 33 appearances across all competitions. The former Juventus star has been unable to arrest the English club’s slump this campaign as they continue to navigate their way through a tumultuous season.
Ronaldo who was powerless to stop his club's exit from the Champions League to Atletico Madrid this month will hope for a change in fortunes on the international stage. The A Seleção secured a 3-1 victory over Turkey on Thursday and will now advance to the final play-off round on Tuesday against North Macedonia.
Gedson Fernandes has played down suggestions that Ronaldo’s inclusion is proving to be a detriment and backed his teammate to prove his critics wrong.
“I can say people who say negative things about Cristiano Ronaldo do not understand football. He is a legendary name. Everyone knows what he means for Portugal as well. The critics may only look at the numbers, but I totally disagree with these criticisms. He is a very valuable player. I think he will contribute to us very well in every game,” Fernandes told GOAL.
