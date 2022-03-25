Bukayo Saka withdraws from England squad after positive COVID-19 test

Following a beyond impressive run of form over the last few months, it saw many expect more than a few Arsenal players to earn call ups to their various international squads. That included the likes of Ben White, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney and even Bukayo Saka with the young forward impressing Gareth Southgate. The 20-year-old has contributed to four goals in his last six appearances with that stretching to eight in his last eleven league games.