Bukayo Saka withdraws from England squad after positive COVID-19 test
Today at 2:35 PM
In a statement, Bukayo Saka has confirmed that he has withdrawn from the England squad after having tested positive for COVID-19 with him becoming the sixth player to withdraw. Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has had to deal with a raft of issues so far with six players withdrawing.
Following a beyond impressive run of form over the last few months, it saw many expect more than a few Arsenal players to earn call ups to their various international squads. That included the likes of Ben White, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney and even Bukayo Saka with the young forward impressing Gareth Southgate. The 20-year-old has contributed to four goals in his last six appearances with that stretching to eight in his last eleven league games.
The run of form combined with England’s injury issues had many believing that this would finally be Saka’s chance to shine for the Three Lions. However, the 20-year-old has confirmed, via a statement on social media, that he was forced to withdraw from the team after a positive COVID-19 test. Saka trained with the England squad earlier this week but has since been self-isolating and has now withdrawn from the team.
"I am gutted to withdraw from @England camp but I have tested positive for Covid-19 and I will be isolating until I am negative. I'll be supporting the boys from home this weekend and I can't wait to be being back doing what I love soon,” Saka’s statement read on Twitter.
