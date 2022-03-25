 user tracker image
    2019 AFCON final was difficult match but it encourages us to take our revenge, proclaims Kalidou Koulibaly

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:00 PM

    Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly has admitted that his team does have the 2019 AFCON final on their mind ahead of a clash against Egypt and they’re keen to take their revenge. The Lions of Teranga will play at the venue they lost the 2019 AFCON final for the first time in three years.

    While Senegal did win the 2021 AFCON final and their first Africa Cup of Nations trophy, it wasn’t the first time that they had been in a final. The Lions of Teranga had made the final twice before, in 2002 and 2019, with them finishing runners up on both occasions. However, the 2019 final hurt more for many as it saw Algeria take an early lead and then hold steady for the remainder of the game to win their maiden AFCON trophy.

    But while Senegal have since broken that drought, the Lions of Teranga will now face Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium, the very ground where they lost the final three years ago. It has many fans wondering as to whether the occasion is playing on their mind and Kalidou Koulibaly admitted that it has given his side a push to take their revenge and win on the field. The center-back also added that they are ready for their game and they know they can beat Egypt, having done so in the 2021 AFCON final.

    "[2019 Afcon final] was a very difficult match. I watched it from the stands, and when I entered the stadium, I remembered that match. Everyone knows that and gives us more of a push, which encourages us to take our revenge and win on the field despite everything. We will give our best to overcome this pressure," Koulibaly said, reported Goal..

    "We are ready for the match, especially since we have met Egypt since the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, which makes the match more difficult. We are now more prepared since a lot of time has passed."

