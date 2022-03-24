Reports | Real Madrid and Juventus to battle it out for Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba arrived at Manchester United from Juventus in the summer of 2016 for a then world-record transfer fee in football of £89.3 million. The Frenchman has made 229 appearances for the Red Devils while scoring 39 goals and registering 51 assists across all competitions. The World Cup winner has helped the Manchester club claim an EFL Cup and a Europa League during his time at the club.

Ever since his move from Juventus, huge expectations were placed on the French midfielder's shoulders as the spotlight was on the midfielder. Pogba has struggled to impress consistently at the Red Devils with his injury issues and inconsistent form causing rifts among supporters and media alike.

With less than six months left on his contract, Pogba could depart the English club in the summer on a free transfer. According to reports from Sky Sports, Real Madrid and Juventus are keen on adding the Frenchman to their squads as they look to reinvigorate and bolster their options in midfield.

It is understood that the 29-year-old is open to making a return to Italy with Juventus and is also excited about a potential stint in Spain with Madrid. Both teams will have no financial difficulties as they are prepared to offer the World Cup winner a lucrative financial package in order to tempt the star to their respective sides.