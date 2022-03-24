Lionel Messi is the player I worked best with and would be nice if he came back, proclaims Jordi Alba

Lionel Messi was forced to depart Barcelona in the previous summer as his boyhood club could not afford to keep the Argentina international in their books owing to their financial woes off the pitch. The seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer as he looked to open a new chapter in a storied playing career so far.

However, the all-time great has made a slow start to life at Paris following a series of injuries and a bout with Covid-19 over the last few months. The Argentinean attacker has made 26 appearances for the French side while scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists across all competitions.

The French club’s exit from the Champions League has cast a doubt on the future’s of key players and staff such as Kylian Mbappe and Mauricio Pochettino. Messi’s lack of impact has been frustrating and supporters have made their dissatisfaction known in recent games. This has led to rumours that link him with a move back to Barcelona and defender Jordi Alba has admitted that he would love to see it happen.

“It wasn't easy for him, his team-mates or the club, but football is like that. It's hard to see him with another shirt, but he's still the best in the world. He's got a lot of football left and I'm sure next year he'll be much better. Messi is the player with whom I've understood the best and it would be nice if he came back. I suffered a lot after his departure as he was a good friend,” Alba told El Larguero.