It's been a crazy situation at Chelsea but we will finish season strongly, admits Christian Pulisic

The Russian billionaire's assets were frozen and limitations were placed on how much the London club can spend. Abramovich, who has owned the club since 2003, was in the midst of trying to find a buyer for the club but the proposed sale now looks complicated for all parties.

The European champions continue to navigate through trying times although their run of form on the pitch has been spotless as they have secured five victories in their last five games.

Blues winger Pulisic revealed some insight on how the squad are managing in this tumultuous time while also stressing that he is eager to lead his nation to the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

"It's been a crazy situation[at Chelsea], to be honest, but we've been able to focus on our game and just worry about playing over there. I'm just excited to come play with the U.S. national team because I love this group of guys and I love this team and it'll be nice to have a break and then I'll be ready to go back and finish off the season strong,” Pulisic told GOAL.

“I've obviously learned a lot and this team has learned a lot in our careers and I think it's just a mindset now as well, where we are a confident bunch of guys and we can go into any game thinking that we can win. This is a bunch of guys who are really just looking forward and a really hungry team who is going to give absolutely everything to make sure that we have a spot in the World Cup,” he added.