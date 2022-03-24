As players we didn't choose where World Cup was going to be, reveals Harry Kane

There has been concern from FIFA that many supporters will not participate by not attending the tournament. Several teams and federations have criticized FIFA for its handling of several situations, especially the nonhumane treatment of its migrant workers.

"As players we didn't choose where this World Cup was going to be. But what it has done is it has shone a light on important issues which might not have come to light if the World Cup wasn't there. We have to try to help as much as possible to understand the issues and the situations.” Kane told ESPN.

“What my hope is that having the World Cup there and having this light on the country will help try and progress some of the issues which have been going on for a long time.[I will be] talking to other national team captains to see whether we can be unified in what we try and do and approach it. That's something myself and some of the senior players in the team will look to try to achieve over the coming months,” he added.