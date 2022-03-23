Reports | Manchester United interview Erik ten Hag to become their next permanent manager
Today at 8:58 PM
According to Goal, Manchester United have interviewed Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag with the view of making the Dutchman their next permanent head coach. The Red Devils have been without a proper manager ever since they sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Ralf Rangnick appointed as the interim boss.
While Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, the Red Devils have yet to make a decision on a permanent appointment although Ralf Rangnick has been placed in charge for the interim. The German has done a decent job since taking over although the Old Trafford side were knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 by Atletico Madrid. Not only that, there have been criticisms about Rangnick’s tactics and players used.
But John Murtough has indicated, in the past, that the Red Devils have already started their search for their next permanent appointment although the club are yet to make a decision. However, Goal has reported that United have already started interviews with Erik ten Hag the first to be interviewed by the board alongside Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher. The Ajax boss is said to be their top choice although Goal has reported that Mauricio Pochettino, Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique are also part of the shortlist.
However, no decision has been made as of yet and the interview process is still ongoing with the other three interviews set to take place within the coming months. Furthermore, Goal has reported that Manchester United want an agreement in place with a manager before the season ends so that they can figure out their transfer and pre-season plans with the new boss.
