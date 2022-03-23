Reports | Manchester United interview Erik ten Hag to become their next permanent manager

But John Murtough has indicated, in the past, that the Red Devils have already started their search for their next permanent appointment although the club are yet to make a decision. However, Goal has reported that United have already started interviews with Erik ten Hag the first to be interviewed by the board alongside Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher. The Ajax boss is said to be their top choice although Goal has reported that Mauricio Pochettino, Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique are also part of the shortlist.