Never hidden fact that I feel good at Olympique Marseille, admits William Saliba
Today at 8:44 PM
On loan Arsenal defender William Saliba has confessed that he is happy at Olympique Marseille although he doesn’t know what his future holds but added that talks will be held at the end of the season. The 20-year-old signed for the Gunners in 2019 but has spent a majority of his time in France.
When Arsenal signed William Saliba in the summer of 2019, the club was met with a lot of plaudits because the Frenchman had impressed during his short senior career. However, in the three years since that, Saliba is yet to make his debut for the North London side as he has spent a majority of his time on various loan spells in France. That includes a spell back at Saint Etienne as well as a half a season at OGC Nice and now a season at Olympique Marseille.
But at Marseille, the 20-year-old has turned into arguably one of the Ligue 1’s best defenders and it has many fans and critics alike clamouring to see the Frenchman play for Arsenal. However, while reports have indicated that Arsenal are set to hold talks with Saliba over his future, the defender has admitted that while he does feel happy at Marseille, he doesn’t know what his future holds. Saliba further added that there will be discussions between “Arsenal and Marseille at the end of May” although he is focused on the season.
“I've never hidden the fact that I feel good here. But I don't know my future. There are two months left [of the season] and the most important thing is to qualify for the Champions League and to go as far as possible in the [Europa] Conference League,” Saliba told RMC Sport
“I think there will be discussions between Arsenal and Marseille at the end of May or the beginning of June. That's when we will decide. For sure, though, staying here [with Marseille] would not be a bad idea – on the contrary. I know the city, my team-mates, my coach... but it's not just up to me.”
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.