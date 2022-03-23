Goal is to be with them in pre-season and try to establish myself a spot, reveals Charlie Patino

That hasn’t stopped the clamour and many fans have been begging to see the teenager play on a more regular basis for the North London side. But that hasn’t happened as the midfielder has made only one more senior appearance, in the FA Cup, for the club although his goal is to make a place for himself next term. Not only that, Patino admitted that his form this season as well as his showcase in the Papa John’s Trophy has shown that he can make the step up although he knows he has a long way to go.