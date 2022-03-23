Goal is to be with them in pre-season and try to establish myself a spot, reveals Charlie Patino
Today at 5:12 PM
Arsenal starlet Charlie Patino has admitted that while the season has been great for him playing with the U23s side, his goal is to eventually play with the first-team and establish a spot for himself. The 18-year-old is a highly rated midfielder for the club and scored on his debut for the Gunners.
With more than a few impressive performances for the Arsenal U23s squad, there was a lot of clamour for Charlie Patino to get his first team debut this season. But despite all the fans screaming and begging, Mikel Arteta has taken his time and slowly but steadily brought the 18-year-old into the fold for the club. However, the Arsenal boss eventually handed Patino his debut, with the midfielder scoring, after coming off the bench, in a 4-1 win over Sunderland in the EFL Cup.
That hasn’t stopped the clamour and many fans have been begging to see the teenager play on a more regular basis for the North London side. But that hasn’t happened as the midfielder has made only one more senior appearance, in the FA Cup, for the club although his goal is to make a place for himself next term. Not only that, Patino admitted that his form this season as well as his showcase in the Papa John’s Trophy has shown that he can make the step up although he knows he has a long way to go.
“This season has been great for me. Playing games with the Under-23s, whether that be in Premier League 2 or against men in the Papa John’s Trophy. Then getting the call-up to be with the first team for eight or nine weeks was amazing,” Patino told Goal.
“I know the difference now between the first team and the U23s and it’s massive. The speed of the game, the quality, how quick they move the ball, the strength of the players. Just getting that understanding of where I need to be, how much gym I need to do, the technical and tactical side of the game. It’s all been so important. Now I just want to kick on, hopefully be with them in pre-season and try to establish myself a spot in the dressing room,” he added.
