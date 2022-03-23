Contract negotiations with Ajax have now been stopped, reveals Ryan Gravenberch

With reports indicating that Bayern Munich are in talks over a move for Ryan Gravenberch, many expected Ajax to step in and get their contract talks over the line. Especially since the midfielder has less than eighteen months left on his current deal but reports have indicated that negotiations have come to a standstill. However, the Bundesliga giants are in talks with the Dutch side over a 25 million move for the 19-year-old although Ajax believe that they can get more.