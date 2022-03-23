Contract negotiations with Ajax have now been stopped, reveals Ryan Gravenberch
Today at 6:38 PM
Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has confirmed that contract negotiations with the Dutch side have now been stopped with his father and agent busy looking for his next club now. The 19-year-old has less than eighteen months left on his current deal and has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich.
With reports indicating that Bayern Munich are in talks over a move for Ryan Gravenberch, many expected Ajax to step in and get their contract talks over the line. Especially since the midfielder has less than eighteen months left on his current deal but reports have indicated that negotiations have come to a standstill. However, the Bundesliga giants are in talks with the Dutch side over a 25 million move for the 19-year-old although Ajax believe that they can get more.
But while negotiations rumble on, Ryan Gravenberch has confirmed that contract talks between him and Ajax have “now been stopped” and that his father and his agent are in talks with various clubs. The 19-year-old also admitted that he is flattered by the fees that have been quoted but added that he is only focused on his football right now.
"The contract negotiations have now been stopped. I just have one more year of contract now and that's it, really. We'll see. My father and agent are very busy with [handling other clubs] while I focus on football," Gravenberch told NOS
"Yeah, of course [I've seen the Bayern interest]. You can read it everywhere, so there is interest from Bayern, but I think there are several clubs. I have no idea [what I'm worth], I have no idea. But if you're worth €25 million (as has been reported), you can be proud because it's a lot of money, of course."
