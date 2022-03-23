Anthony Elanga is great talent but how much he develops depends on him, asserts Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Today at 5:47 PM
Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes that while Anthony Elanga is a great talent, how much he develops and improves in the future is all down to him. The young forward signed for the Red Devils from Malmo as a youth academy product and has been making waves with his recent performances.
While Anthony Elanga made his debut for Manchester United in the 2020/21 season, the young Swedish forward has struggled to find a consistent run of games. However, that has changed under Ralf Rangnick with the 19-year-old getting a good run of games ever since the German was appointed as the club’s interim head coach. Not only that, the forward has responded with a string of good performances and it has seen him earn a first call-up for Sweden.
The 19-year-old has yet to earn a senior cap for the Swedish national team and could do so in the upcoming international break which has seen Zlatan Ibrahimovic praise him. The Swede legend and veteran forward admitted that Elanga is a “great talent” for the country and one that has his future in front of him although how he develops is all up to him. Ibrahimovic also added that at the moment, Sweden is simply enjoying the journey that Elanga is on and can’t wait to see what he can offer.
"[Elanga is] a great talent, we are proud and happy that he comes from Sweden. That he can represent Sweden now makes it even bigger. He has all the future ahead of him, and if he continues just as he has done, it looks positive. It's just fighting, never being content, striving for more. How much he can develop depends on him,” Ibrahimovic said, reported Goal.
"We're all happy and we're enjoying the adventure he is on, he just started and he's on the way up so it's good. You will have something to watch for another 20 years."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.