Anthony Elanga is great talent but how much he develops depends on him, asserts Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The 19-year-old has yet to earn a senior cap for the Swedish national team and could do so in the upcoming international break which has seen Zlatan Ibrahimovic praise him. The Swede legend and veteran forward admitted that Elanga is a “great talent” for the country and one that has his future in front of him although how he develops is all up to him. Ibrahimovic also added that at the moment, Sweden is simply enjoying the journey that Elanga is on and can’t wait to see what he can offer.