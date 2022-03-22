Reports | Barcelona looking into move for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford next summer
Today at 6:45 PM
According to reports from MEN, Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Marcus Rashford’s contract situation at Manchester United as the forward has less than 18 months left on his contract and hasn't signed an extension yet. The 24-year-old has endured a terrible season so far for the English giants.
Marcus Rashford progressed through the ranks of the Manchester United youth academy and made his breakthrough into the senior team under then manager Louis Van Gaal. Since then the English attacker has gone on to cement his status as one of the best young attacking talents in the world throughout his years at Old Trafford. The England international finished the 2020/21 season with 22 goal contributions in the Premier League as he played his way through injury for the team.
But that forced him to miss out on the opening two months of the current season after undergoing shoulder surgery and since then the Englishman has failed to find his form amidst a turbulent United campaign which has seen questions asked. So much so that his lackadaisical displays on the pitch have led to speculation that the forward may leave as his current deal expires at the end of the next season.
However, according to reports from Manchester Evening News (MEN), Barcelona are monitoring the United winger’s situation as they consider making an offer for the attacker in the summer. It is understood that the Catalan club will look to sell Memphis Depay and sign Rashford as his replacement as the Englishman is more suited to manager Xavi Hernandez’s system. The 24-year-old will make a decision on his future at the conclusion of this season although Barcelona believes that the English giants could be persuaded to sell their youth academy product for a bid of £40 million.
