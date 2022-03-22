Reports | Barcelona looking into move for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford next summer

However, according to reports from Manchester Evening News (MEN), Barcelona are monitoring the United winger’s situation as they consider making an offer for the attacker in the summer. It is understood that the Catalan club will look to sell Memphis Depay and sign Rashford as his replacement as the Englishman is more suited to manager Xavi Hernandez’s system. The 24-year-old will make a decision on his future at the conclusion of this season although Barcelona believes that the English giants could be persuaded to sell their youth academy product for a bid of £40 million.