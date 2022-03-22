Reports | Barcelona in talks with Deco over potential move for Raphinha next summer
Today at 8:10 PM
According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona and Raphinha’s agent Deco have been in talks over the last few weeks as the La Liga giants are reportedly keen on signing the Brazilian forward next summer. The 25-year-old has thrived for Leeds United since arriving in the summer of 2020, netting 15 goals.
When Leeds United splurged on Raphinha in the summer of 2020, few expected the move to pan out as the Brazilian had only shown sparks of talent at Stade Rennais. However, the 25-year-old turned heads with his displays as he finished the season with six goals and nine assists as Leeds finished amongst the top half of the table. But this term while the Peacocks have struggled for form and find themselves in a fight against relegation, the Brazilian has continued to be their bright spot.
The 25-year-old leads their scoring charts with nine goals and three assists so far although reports have indicated that he could leave Elland Road next summer. That has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano as the transfer expert has reported that Barcelona have been working on a move over the last few weeks. The La Liga giants are looking to sign a new forward with Ousmane Dembele set to leave the club at the end of this season and Raphinha is at the top of their shortlist.
The Brazilian is open to signing for Xavi Hernandez's side and Romano has revealed that Raphinha’s agent Deco has been in talks with the club as well. However, the Camp Nou side aren't the only side in the running as Liverpool, Bayern Munich and a few other clubs from across Europe are reportedly keen on a move. Furthermore, nothing has been confirmed as of yet but Romano further reported that Barcelona are yet to hold a discussion with Leeds United over a potential move for the 25-year-old yet.
Barcelona have been working on Raphinha as summer target for weeks. He’s one of the names in the list and the player would be happy to join Barça. Talks already started with his agent Deco who’s close to Laporta. 🇧🇷 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 22, 2022
Nothing has been discussed between clubs with Leeds yet. https://t.co/svxmzuSxxi
