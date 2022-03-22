 user tracker image
sport iconFootball

    More Options

    Reports | Barcelona in talks with Deco over potential move for Raphinha next summer

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Raphinha

    Twitter

    Reports | Barcelona in talks with Deco over potential move for Raphinha next summer

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:10 PM

    According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona and Raphinha’s agent Deco have been in talks over the last few weeks as the La Liga giants are reportedly keen on signing the Brazilian forward next summer. The 25-year-old has thrived for Leeds United since arriving in the summer of 2020, netting 15 goals.

    When Leeds United splurged on Raphinha in the summer of 2020, few expected the move to pan out as the Brazilian had only shown sparks of talent at Stade Rennais. However, the 25-year-old turned heads with his displays as he finished the season with six goals and nine assists as Leeds finished amongst the top half of the table. But this term while the Peacocks have struggled for form and find themselves in a fight against relegation, the Brazilian has continued to be their bright spot.

    The 25-year-old leads their scoring charts with nine goals and three assists so far although reports have indicated that he could leave Elland Road next summer. That has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano as the transfer expert has reported that Barcelona have been working on a move over the last few weeks. The La Liga giants are looking to sign a new forward with Ousmane Dembele set to leave the club at the end of this season and Raphinha is at the top of their shortlist.

    The Brazilian is open to signing for Xavi Hernandez's side and Romano has revealed that Raphinha’s agent Deco has been in talks with the club as well. However, the Camp Nou side aren't the only side in the running as Liverpool, Bayern Munich and a few other clubs from across Europe are reportedly keen on a move. Furthermore, nothing has been confirmed as of yet but Romano further reported that Barcelona are yet to hold a discussion with Leeds United over a potential move for the 25-year-old yet. 

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down