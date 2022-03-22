Reports | Barcelona in talks with Deco over potential move for Raphinha next summer

The 25-year-old leads their scoring charts with nine goals and three assists so far although reports have indicated that he could leave Elland Road next summer. That has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano as the transfer expert has reported that Barcelona have been working on a move over the last few weeks. The La Liga giants are looking to sign a new forward with Ousmane Dembele set to leave the club at the end of this season and Raphinha is at the top of their shortlist.