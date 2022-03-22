Reports | AC Milan's Franck Yannick Kessie to sign four year contract with Barcelona as free-agent

While AC Milan and Franck Yannick Kessie were in talks over a new contract, reports indicated that Barcelona were overly confident that they would get a deal over the line. The La Liga giants have been heavily linked with a move for the midfielder over the last few months but nothing has materialized. However, they weren't the only team in the running as reports indicated that the 25-year-old had interest from Germany and England as well although there were conflicting reports that indicated that Kessie was keen on staying in Milan.