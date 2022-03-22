Reports | AC Milan's Franck Yannick Kessie to sign four year contract with Barcelona as free-agent
Today at 8:32 PM
According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona and Franck Yannick Kessie have come to a pre-contract agreement with the AC Milan star set to sign for the La Liga giants next summer. The 25-year-old has less than six months left on his current deal and was thus free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement.
While AC Milan and Franck Yannick Kessie were in talks over a new contract, reports indicated that Barcelona were overly confident that they would get a deal over the line. The La Liga giants have been heavily linked with a move for the midfielder over the last few months but nothing has materialized. However, they weren't the only team in the running as reports indicated that the 25-year-old had interest from Germany and England as well although there were conflicting reports that indicated that Kessie was keen on staying in Milan.
However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that after months of negotiations, Barcelona and Kessie have finally come to an agreement with the midfielder set to sign as a free-transfer at the end of the season. The 25-year-old will sign a four-year contract until June 2026 and will earn €6.5 million per year plus add-ons with a medical already completed in Switzerland. Not only that, the two parties came to a verbal agreement days ago with Kessie reportedly keen on playing for the Camp Nou side.
Romano, and various other sources, have further reported that the deal was €2 million more than what the Rossoneri offered the midfielder which forced the negotiations to stall. The San Siro side were unwilling to improve upon their deal which was not what Kessie wanted as the midfielder reportedly was keen on staying with the club. However, the deal is yet to be made official although Di Marzio has reported that it will be completed and announced within the next few weeks.
Here we go. After verbal agreement reached days ago, Franck Kessié has signed as new Barcelona player until June 2026 - it’s gonna be four year deal, he joins as free agent from AC Milan. 🔵🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 22, 2022
Kessié will receive €6.5m net salary plus add-ons. Medical already completed. pic.twitter.com/9kFCIPJXn5
