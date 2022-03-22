My position is very disputed but I have already have history here, proclaims Richarlison
Everton attacker Richarlison has asserted that he was selected for the Brazil national team due to his abilities and called on his critics to be respectful of his achievements with the Selecao. The Brazilian has been called up for by manager Tite ahead of the final World Cup qualifiers.
Richarlison has established himself as one of the brightest attacking talents in the world during his time at England with Everton so far but the Brazilian has struggled to match his usual goalscoring antics this season as the Toffees struggle for consistency and form. Everton has undergone a tumultuous campaign this season with results and performances falling short of expectations with Rafael Benitez sacked for his shortcomings and replaced by Frank Lampard.
However, Lampard has been unable to arrest their slump this season as the Merseyside club looks to be in genuine threat of being relegated at the end of this season but at the same time, Richarlison has been unable to contribute greatly against the impending danger as he has only scored four goals this season.
The 24-year-old’s loss of form led to him failing to make the squad during the previous two international breaks although the Brazilian has been selected to represent the Selecao for their final fixtures in the qualifiers. Richarlison has admitted that his place in the squad is not undisputed although he suggested that critics should respect his achievements with the national team.
"I'm not here because I'm cute! I was feeling sad, because I was out [of the squad] because of an injury that was serious. And many reporters and commentators already saw me as being outside the World Cup picture. And I was calm because I know my talent, my potential,” Richarlison told GOAL.
"Like it or not, I already have a history here with the national team shirt. I think you should also have a little respect too, we work hard, we work seriously. I was totally calm. Still, we are talking about the Brazilian team, so every day a new striker appears there. My position is very disputed,” he added.
