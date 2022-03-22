FIFA’s main motive is about money and commercial interests, asserts Louis van Gaal

Amongst the list of teams is the Dutch FA (KNVB) with them heavily criticising FIFA and Qatar for the deplorable way they’ve treated the migrant workers. So much so, that Louis van Gaal has hit out at FIFA for awarding the World Cup to Qatar as he believes that they’ve only done it to improve their commercial interests and the money they earn. He also added that FIFA’s party line of improving and developing football doesn’t work because they could have done that years ago.