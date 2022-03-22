Being ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo is something that doesn’t happen often, proclaims Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea for his second spell at the club this summer after joining the London club a decade ago as one of the hottest teenage prospects in European football. But he struggled to get game-time in his first spell and thus left for spells at Everton, Manchester United, and Inter as he drastically improved his game and turned into one of the most lethal finishers in the game. So much so that the Blues splurged £97.5 million to bring him back as they looked to rely on a steady supply of goals this season.