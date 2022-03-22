Arrival of Dusan Vlahovic meant that Paulo Dybala was no longer the centre of the project, admits CEO Maurizio Arrivabene.

"It was a friendly, clear and respectful meeting. We had a very sincere approach. With the arrival of Vlahovic, Paulo was no longer at the centre of the project and we made this decision. The arrival of Dusan changed the position. The technical structure of the team and the Juventus project has undergone some changes. Part of these changes concern Dybala's contract, which has not been renewed,” Arrivabene told GOAL.