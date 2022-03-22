Arrival of Dusan Vlahovic meant that Paulo Dybala was no longer the centre of the project, admits CEO Maurizio Arrivabene.
Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene has revealed that the signing of Dusan Vlahovic in January has strengthened the Italian club’s position and that the Serbian’s arrival meant that Paulo Dybala wasn’t the centrepiece of the project. The Argentinean is set to depart Juventus at the end of the season.
Paulo Dybala signed for Juventus in the summer of 2015 from Palermo for a reported fee of €32 million (plus €8 million in add-ons). The Argentinean striker has established himself as a crucial component of the Juventus squad while also cementing his status as one of the best attackers in Italy. The 28-year-old has scored 113 goals while registering 48 assists in 283 appearances across all competitions.
The Argentina international has struggled to replicate his best performances for the Serie A side in recent years as he struggled to play in a system alongside Cristiano Ronaldo while also suffering an intense bout with Covid-19.
Dybala has enjoyed a good season so far as he has scored 13 goals and provided six assists in 29 appearances across all competitions. The Argentinean’s current deal at the Allianz Stadium is set to expire at the end of the season and reports surfaced on Monday that Dybala would depart the club after seven years as he wasn’t happy with the terms being offered.
Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene confirmed that the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina in January changed the situation concerning Dybala’s contract talks.
"It was a friendly, clear and respectful meeting. We had a very sincere approach. With the arrival of Vlahovic, Paulo was no longer at the centre of the project and we made this decision. The arrival of Dusan changed the position. The technical structure of the team and the Juventus project has undergone some changes. Part of these changes concern Dybala's contract, which has not been renewed,” Arrivabene told GOAL.
"It would not have been easy for Juventus to make a lower offer. It is important to underline that the management does not take decisions against Juventus, but in favor of the club,” he added.
