We are going to celebrate this victory and enjoy it, proclaims Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona continued their good run of form under Xavi Hernandez as they cruised their way to a 4-0 victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti 's side was disjointed throughout the match with the Catalan club assuming control from the very first minute. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang thumped his header home following a good cross from Ousmane Dembele on the right in the 29h minute to open the scoring.

The French winger created another goal as his delivery from a corner found Ronald Araujo as he glanced his header past Thibaut Courtois in the 38th minute. Ferran Torres then gave his side a three-goal advantage as he slotted the ball into the top corner two minutes after the restart. Aubameyang scored his second goal as he chipped the ball over Courtois in the 51st minute.

The 4-0 wins mean that this is the Blaugrana's fifth win in a row in La Liga and are now unbeaten in their last 13 games across all competitions. Manager Xavi lauded his side's performance and issued a warning to the other teams.

"I am very proud, very happy, this is a day that all of Barcelona should enjoy. We haven't had much joy as of late, particularly in Clasicos, and as well as Barca's trainer I am also a Cule (Barca fan). We are going to celebrate this, no doubt about it, there is a break now to rest and enjoy it,” Xavi told reporters after the game.