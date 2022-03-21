Reports | Paulo Dybala to leave Juventus as free agent at end of 2021/22 season
Today at 7:42 PM
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Paulo Dybala is set to leave Juventus at the end of the current season as the two parties have failed to come to an agreement over a new deal. The 28-year-old has less than six months left on his current deal but has been in negotiations with Juventus.
Ever since his bout with COVID-19, Paulo Dybala has struggled to hit the heights he once thrived at for Juventus although the Argentine’s form was also affected by Cristiano Ronaldo. The forward’s mere presence in the team saw Dybala fail to hit double figures for goals for the first time since he arrived in Turin although the COVID-19 positive test didn’t help either. But over the last few months, the 28-year-old has slowly but steadily found his footing again for the Old Lady.
Yet with less than six months left on his contract, negotiations have been at a standstill ever since Juventus rescinded their €8 million, plus €2 million in bonuses, salary offer. However, things have now taken a turn for the worse as Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Dybala is now set to leave as a free-agent as the forward is not happy with the new terms offered to him. This comes after a meeting between Juventus chief Pavel Nedved and Dybala’s agent Jorgen Antun with negotiations not going well.
The transfer expert has revealed that the 28-year-old won’t be signing a new contract with the Turin giants and thus will leave as a free-agent at the end of the current season. Not only that, the he has been heavily linked with a move to England although reports have indicated that Inter Milan are also said to be in the race. Romano has further reported that Dybala is now set to open talks with his suitors as the 28-year-old can sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside Italy since he has less than six months left on his current deal.
Dybala will leave Juventus as free agent. There was full verbal agreement last October for €8m plus €2m net salary until 2026 - then Juve decided to change their proposal. ⚠️🇦🇷 #Dybala— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 21, 2022
Paulo’s not happy with current, new conditions and he will now open talks with other clubs. pic.twitter.com/69UDfrJLGC
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.