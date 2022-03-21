Reports | Paulo Dybala to leave Juventus as free agent at end of 2021/22 season

The transfer expert has revealed that the 28-year-old won’t be signing a new contract with the Turin giants and thus will leave as a free-agent at the end of the current season. Not only that, the he has been heavily linked with a move to England although reports have indicated that Inter Milan are also said to be in the race. Romano has further reported that Dybala is now set to open talks with his suitors as the 28-year-old can sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside Italy since he has less than six months left on his current deal.