El Clasico loss isn’t difficult to explain as they played better than us, asserts Carlo Ancelotti
Today at 5:28 PM
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has taken responsibility for the 4-0 loss to Barcelona and admitted that Xavi Hernandez’s side simply played better than his time and that his tactics didn’t work. The Camp Nou side swept the Los Blancos aside with a commanding 4-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu.
With Real Madrid walking into the El Classico having won four games on the trot and unbeaten in their last nine, many expected it to be an exciting contest. However, with Karim Benzema ruled out of the clash through a calf injury, a few wondered whether the Los Blancos could cope without their talismanic presence and their questions were answered. A brace for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang alongside goals for Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres meant that Barcelona swept aside Real Madrid for their first El Classico win in three years.
However, to make things even worse, Carlo Ancelotti’s side failed to pose a real threat to Marc Andre Ter Stegen’s goal with the Italian opting to play a false nine formation. But even then, the result still leaves Real Madrid with a nine point lead at the top of the table although Barcelona cut down their gap to just three points behind them and second place Sevilla. Yet, it saw Ancelotti admit that the defeat was down to him and that Barcelona were simply the better side on the night.
"It isn't difficult to explain. They played better than us. We wanted to control the ball more, to press them high, but it didn't work ... It's my fault. We weren't recognisable. Everything went badly. We have to forget it and look forward, we have a big lead [in the table]. I said [to the players] that it was the coach's fault," Ancelotti told Movistar.
