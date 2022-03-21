Disagree that Tammy Abraham is fantastic as he can do even more, proclaims Jose Mourinho
Today at 6:14 PM
AS Roma head coach Jose Mourinho has admitted that the praise lavished upon Tammy Abraham is premature as he believes the 24-year-old can improve and do even more. The Englishman signed for the Serie A club last summer and has since netted 23 goals in just 40 appearances across all competitions.
More than a few eyebrows were raised when AS Roma spent just under £35 million to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea but just over seven months later and those critics have disappeared. The 24-year-old has taken to Italian football like a duck to water with him thriving for Jose Mourinho’s side. So much so, that there have been questions as to whether Chelsea should have kept him given their striker issues this term.
But while Abraham has netted 23 goals for the Serie A side this term, Jose Mourinho has demanded even more from the forward especially after a stellar performance against Lazio in the derby. The 24-year-old netted a brace in a 3-0 win and was lavished with praise but Mourinho believes that he can do even more for the team.
"When you say Abraham is fantastic I disagree, he can do even more. I demand a lot of him because I know his potential, I’m not talking about goals, but he must play every game with this attitude," Mourinho told DAZN.
Despite just two wins in their last four games, a lot was still expected from Roma against Lazio and the Giallorossi came up with the goods thanks in part to Abraham’s brace. However, they completely dominated their derby rivals on the day and it saw Mourinho praise the performance as he admitted that the team followed the game-plan and deserved the win.
"Great performance. Today was really special because it seemed that everything we had planned was put on the field, Lazio in the second half tried to play with pride but we never lost control. No doubt, the boys deserved the victory,” he added.
