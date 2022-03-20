We will always push ourselves and push ourselves to the limit, asserts Thomas Tuchel
Today at 5:24 PM
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Manchester City’s form right now makes them almost impossible to beat although he added that his side will keep pushing themselves to do so. The Blues sit third on the league table but are eleven points behind Pep Guardiola’s side with nine games left.
While Chelsea were the team to beat half-way through the season, a torrid run of form for the Blues saw them not only drop out of first place but also drop out of the title race. However, while Thomas Tuchel’s side has since recovered from their drop in form, the Blues are well off the title chasing pack as they sit ten points behind second place Liverpool and eleven behind league leaders Manchester City.
Yet with nine games left in the season, anything could potentially happen although many believe that the title race is now solely between City and Liverpool. That was more or less echoed by Thomas Tuchel as he believes that catching up to City is an impossible task because of their current form. But despite that, the Chelsea boss admitted that his side will keep pushing themselves to their limits and do the best they can in the final games.
"The problem is [Manchester City] are also on a run for a long time. They are like three years on a run, I have the feeling and it seems like their three years on a run to our 13 games is not enough. We have to be honest. We will never admit anything before things are decided. We will always push ourselves and push ourselves to the limit,’ Tuchel said, reported Goal.
"We cannot do anything else, but we should not get carried away that two teams took advantage of our problems, so full credit to them, they deserve to be where they are and we need to make sure to catch as many points as possible."
