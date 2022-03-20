Reports | AS Monaco to not sell Aurelien Tchouameni for less than €50 million next summer

However, Monaco believe that they will get more than that as Tchouameni has several bigwigs from across Europe keen on a move next summer including Real Madrid. The Los Blancos want to pair Eduardo Camavinga with the 22-year-old as they believe the duo will eventually replace ageing pair Toni Kroos and Luka Modric as their midfield core. But Chelsea are also in the running alongside Manchester City, Manchester United and PSG, and FootMercato has reported that all three are open to paying over €50 million.