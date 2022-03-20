Reports | AS Monaco to not sell Aurelien Tchouameni for less than €50 million next summer
Today at 6:58 PM
According to FootMercato, AS Monaco have set a minimum €50 million asking price for midfield starlet Aurelien Tchouameni next summer amidst serious interest in the 22-year-old. The midfielder has thrived for the Ligue 1 giants this season and has been linked to some of Europe’s biggest sides.
Ever since his move in the winter of 2020, Aurelien Tchouameni has thrived for AS Monaco with the defensive midfielder slowly but steadily finding his footing. However, after an inconsistent 2020/21 season, the 2021/22 term has seen the 22-year-old thrived for the Ligue 1 giants and it has seen Tchouameni move up the shortlist for several clubs. The midfielder is now amongst the most wanted players with several clubs from across Europe keen on a move.
That includes Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea with more in the sidelines scouting and keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old’s development. However, amidst all the rumours and interest, FootMercato has reported that AS Monaco have set an asking price for Aurelien Tchouameni with the Ligue 1 side looking for at least €50 million. The report has indicated that it is because 20% of any future fee will go to the 22-year-old’s former club Bordeaux.
However, Monaco believe that they will get more than that as Tchouameni has several bigwigs from across Europe keen on a move next summer including Real Madrid. The Los Blancos want to pair Eduardo Camavinga with the 22-year-old as they believe the duo will eventually replace ageing pair Toni Kroos and Luka Modric as their midfield core. But Chelsea are also in the running alongside Manchester City, Manchester United and PSG, and FootMercato has reported that all three are open to paying over €50 million.
