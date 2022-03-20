Have to be strong when things aren’t going your way but I knew I needed change, claims Dejan Kulusevski

Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski has admitted that it was hard being dropped by Juventus in the first half of the season and that he knew he needed a change to find his footing again. The Swede signed for Spurs on loan in January and has since contributed to six league goals in eight appearances.

Despite signing for Juventus on the back of a sensational loan-spell at Parma where he contributed to 19 league goals, Dejan Kulusevski struggled to find the same level of consistency. That was despite making just under 50 appearances in his debut season with the 21-year-old only contributing to 14 goals across all competitions. That didn’t change in the 2021/22 season as Massmiliano Allegri took over from Andrea Pirlo and Kulusevski’s game-time dropped off a cliff.

So much so that the Swedish international left in January for Tottenham and has since shone for the North London side with two goals and four assists in his opening eight league games. It has seen the Spurs fan take to him but Kulusevski admitted that the opening six months of the current season was hard because of his lack of game-time. He also added that he became frustrated with his situation and thus knew he needed to leave in order to play well again.

“It was hard (being dropped by Massimiliano Allegri). You really have to be strong when things are not going the way you think they should be going and there are things you can’t control. It’s very frustrating when you love something and you cannot show it. I knew I needed a change,” Kulusevski told the Guardian.

The forward has settled in superbly at Tottenham already and it has stunned fans and critics alike that the 21-year-old has taken to the Premier League so easily. But Kulusevski revealed that his transition was made easier because of the coaches and Antonio Conte, who helped him not just improve his game but also make things easier. He also added that playing without any pressure on him has made it easier alongside playing in his best position alongside Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.

“It’s especially the coach and the staff who are helping me a lot, letting me make mistakes and be me, letting me play without pressure. When you are good in your mind, you usually play good football," he stated.

“About my best position, it’s hard to say because football is evolving and I am a guy who cannot stand still and I want to move in big, big spaces. The coach has helped me a lot because I really find my space right now. I like where I’m playing and every game I have had chances to score."