Reports | Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema to miss El Clasico with calf injury
Today at 6:24 PM
According to Goal, Real Madrid will be without Karim Benzema for their El Clasico clash against Barcelona as the Frenchman has been ruled out with a calf injury. The forward has been in a race against time to get fit after he had to be substituted during a 3-0 league win over Mallorca.
Despite his struggles for form over the last half decade, few players have been as effective and lethal as Karim Benzema has been for Real Madrid. The Frenchman has thrived ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club with him consistently netting 20 league goals in the La Liga and that hasn’t changed this season. So far, the Frenchman has already 32 goals in just 34 appearances and that includes the sensational hattrick against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash.
However, while the Los Blancos are currently sitting at the top of the La Liga table and have a ten point lead over second place Sevilla, they face Barcelona next in a crucial tie at the top. But Goal has reported that Real Madrid will be without Karim Benzema as the forward did not train ahead of the EL Clasico on Sunday after suffering a calf injury. It saw the Frenchman substituted early in a 3-0 league win over Mallorca and there was a concern that the 34-year-old wouldn’t be fit in time.
That has now been confirmed by various reports from within Spain although Goal has reported that while Benzema is also a doubt for his country’s games during the international break, he will be fit again for the La Liga giants after the break. It does mean that the forward will be back in time for the Champions League quarter-final tie against Chelsea in early April.
