Reports | Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema to miss El Clasico with calf injury

Despite his struggles for form over the last half decade, few players have been as effective and lethal as Karim Benzema has been for Real Madrid. The Frenchman has thrived ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club with him consistently netting 20 league goals in the La Liga and that hasn’t changed this season. So far, the Frenchman has already 32 goals in just 34 appearances and that includes the sensational hattrick against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash.