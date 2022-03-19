Reports | Barcelona looking into move for Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon next summer
Today at 4:57 PM
According to Sport, Barcelona are considering a move for Tottenham full-back Sergio Reguilon next summer with the Spaniard reportedly out of favour in North London. The 25-year-old signed for Spurs last summer and did well in his debut season but has been in and out of the team this term.
While Tottenham have done relatively well since Antonio Conte arrived at the club, Sergio Reguilon has seen his minutes go down with the Spaniard’s place in doubt. That’s partly because Conte is reportedly yet to be impressed by the 25-year-old’s performances and partly because Ryan Sessegnon has stepped up. The former Fulham starlet has shown a consistent level of performances which has forced Reguilon to the side-lines.
That has reportedly upset the Spaniard and Sport has reported that Barcelona are now considering a move for the former Real Madrid star. The full-back has made a name for himself over the years with performances in Spain with Sevilla and the Los Blancos which has impressed the Camp Nou side although they do have other targets. That includes Alex Grimaldo, Jose Gaya and even Nicolas Taglifiaco although Sport has reported that Barcelona believe that Tottenham can be convinced to part with Reguilon via a swap deal.
The La Liga giants are open to letting either Memphis Depay or Clement Lenglet leave the other way as they are both players that have been linked with a move to Spurs in the past. However, Sport has further revealed that there is a concern that Real Madrid will step up to intervene as the Los Blancos still have a €40 million clause to re-sign Reguilon if they want to in the future.
