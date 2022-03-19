No player has received as much appreciation as Robert Lewandowski, asserts Markus Babbel
Today at 7:29 PM
Former Bayern Munich defender Markus Babbel has hit out at Robert Lewandowski as he believes that the Pole’s contract stand-off is annoying and that he has made a circus out of things. The 33-year-old has less than eighteen months left on his current deal and is yet to sign an extension.
Ever since he arrived at Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014, few players have been as lethal or prolific as Robert Lewandowski. The Polish international has thrived and scored goals at will for the German giants, netting an incredible 337 goals in just 365 appearances. That includes a sensational 41 league goals last season as well as his 54 goal tally in the 2019/20 season. But despite that, and the fact that the 33-year-old hasn’t stopped scoring this season, the Pole has become a figure of frustration this season.
The forward currently has less than eighteen months left on his current contract and while negotiations are ongoing, the two parties are yet to come to an agreement. It has many fans and critics alike upset and with the protracted contract stand-off and Markus Babbel has admitted that the stand-off is now getting annoying especially given how much Bayern Munich love the forward. He also believes that the Pole needs to make sure that negotiations end quickly or else it could harm his reputation.
"This howling around is annoying. It is said that the appreciation is not enough for him, I can’t hear that anymore. No player has received as much appreciation as Lewandowski has at Bayern in the last 20 years. Thomas Muller, for example, doesn't make such a circus out of it," Babbel told Sky Sports Germany
“Lewandowski earns €25 million and wants more. No other Bayern player earns that much. There were times when he wanted to leave permanently, Bayern stood by him because they think a lot of him. There's a bit of gratitude - not just demands."
