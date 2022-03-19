No player has received as much appreciation as Robert Lewandowski, asserts Markus Babbel

The forward currently has less than eighteen months left on his current contract and while negotiations are ongoing, the two parties are yet to come to an agreement. It has many fans and critics alike upset and with the protracted contract stand-off and Markus Babbel has admitted that the stand-off is now getting annoying especially given how much Bayern Munich love the forward. He also believes that the Pole needs to make sure that negotiations end quickly or else it could harm his reputation.