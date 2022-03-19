Love to be here and club has everything it needs to make me happy, asserts Thomas Tuchel

"Actually no reaction at all [to the rumours] Do you feel me less committed to the club or less involved in the club? Absolutely not. I have said many times that I love to be here and this club has everything it needs to make me happy. There is no need. We have plenty of reasons to stay at the moment. I do my best and I've felt the support here in the club since day one. That makes me feel safe and then I do my best to play my role and push things forward,” Tuchel said in his pre-match press conference.