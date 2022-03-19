Love to be here and club has everything it needs to make me happy, asserts Thomas Tuchel
Today at 3:44 PM
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel played down rumours and reports that suggest that he would depart Stamford Bridge at the end of the current season and take another job elsewhere due to their struggles off the pitch. Pundits and the media have suggested that the German should join Manchester United.
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the United Kingdom government last week in their efforts to cut off resources of Russian President Vladimir Putin as the nation's invasion of Ukraine continues. The Russian billionaire's assets were frozen and limitations were placed on how much the London club can spend. Abramovich, who has owned the club since 2003, was in the midst of trying to find a buyer for the club but the proposed sale has now been put on hold.
The European champions continue to navigate through trying times although their run of form on the pitch hasn’t suffered. In light of their struggles off the pitch, rumours suggested that the German coach would quit his position at Chelsea and join Manchester United as their permanent manager ahead of next season. Tuchel asserted that he is happy at Chelsea and doesn’t see any problems that will trouble him.
"Actually no reaction at all [to the rumours] Do you feel me less committed to the club or less involved in the club? Absolutely not. I have said many times that I love to be here and this club has everything it needs to make me happy. There is no need. We have plenty of reasons to stay at the moment. I do my best and I've felt the support here in the club since day one. That makes me feel safe and then I do my best to play my role and push things forward,” Tuchel said in his pre-match press conference.
