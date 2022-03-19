In this moment I have great confidence in securing top-four, admits Antonio Conte
Today at 3:39 PM
Antonio Conte has asserted that he has full confidence in his side to secure a top-four finish at as he believes his team is improving their on the pitch displays and their mentalities. The London club host West Ham on Sunday in a high-stakes match that could determine the top-four race.
Spurs manager Antonio Conte was undefeated in his first nine league games as Tottenham aimed to overturn their dismal form at the start of the campaign to secure a European spot at the end of the campaign. The London club’s positive form took a downturn in the last month as they incurred defeats to Wolves, Southampton, Burnley which cast doubts on their ability to make a strong finish to the campaign.
Conte’s side has successfully stopped the slump as they secured back-to-back victories over Everton and Brighton in the last week. The London outfit currently occupy seventh place in the standings three points away from Arsenal who are fourth.
Spurs host West Ham in Premier League action as both teams with top-four aspirations look to make their dream come to reality on Sunday. Conte insisted that confidence is growing in the Spurs camp and claimed that his side can make the top-four.
"In this moment now I have great confidence. My feeling is good because I'm seeing great improvement. We are working very hard in these five months [that he's been in charge] but now I'm starting to see great improvement of my team in many aspects: not only on the pitch but also outside, with the mentality,” Conte told Sky Sports.
“I think we're preparing to have another step and it will be very important to finish the season in the best possible way to continue to give us the confidence and to continue to believe in the work we're doing,” he added.
