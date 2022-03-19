I can kick on and contribute towards the business end of the season, proclaims Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey signed a four-year contract with Juventus on a free transfer in the summer of 2019 after the midfielder decided to part ways with his allegiances at Arsenal . The Welshman received a £400,000 a week wages making him the highest-earning British player ever. The former Arsenal midfielder failed to make the desired impact throughout the years at Turin due to his repeated injuries and inconsistent performances.

The 31-year-old has made 70 appearances for the Italian giants while scoring six goals and registering six assists across all competitions. The Wales international has made just five appearances in all competitions this season for the Serie A side. The former Arsenal midfielder was also not part of Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri's long-term plans.

Ramsey sealed a dramatic move back to British Football as he joined Rangers on loan from Juventus for the remainder of the season. The Welshman has found it hard to feature consistently for his new side due to an injury but Ramsey has insisted that he is confident in helping his side make a strong finish to the season.

"It's been great. There's a great group of lads here who have made me feel very welcome and I'm just itching to get out there now and show what I can do. I've played a couple of games since coming here but hopefully now I can kick on and really contribute towards what's going to be the business end of the season,” Ramsey told Sky Sports.