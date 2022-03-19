Calendar is not made for a lot of success for the same team, claims Jurgen Klopp

While their 2-0 win over Arsenal did cut the lead down at the top to just one point, Liverpool still have a long way to go before they can pip Manchester City to the title. But with nine games left in the season and with the Reds still in all four competitions, Jurgen Klopp’s side are on par to lift a historic quadruple which is something few teams in Europe have done. But that might be easier said that done for the Reds especially given how tough the season becomes towards the end.