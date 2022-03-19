Calendar is not made for a lot of success for the same team, claims Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes that the football calendar is not built to help one team achieve success and that needs to change especially if games keep getting postponed. The Reds are in a battle this season as they look to lift a historic quadruple with the club still in every tournament.
While their 2-0 win over Arsenal did cut the lead down at the top to just one point, Liverpool still have a long way to go before they can pip Manchester City to the title. But with nine games left in the season and with the Reds still in all four competitions, Jurgen Klopp’s side are on par to lift a historic quadruple which is something few teams in Europe have done. But that might be easier said that done for the Reds especially given how tough the season becomes towards the end.
It does have many fans worried about injuries and fatigue which is exactly what has Jurgen Klopp worried at the moment as the German is concerned about his players. The Liverpool boss admitted that the fact his team could play just under twenty games, between now and the end of the season, has stunned him as it shows just how tough it is. He also added that the football calendar is unfair as it is not “made for a lot of success for the same team”.
"The only way I can do is really be focused on the next game, I just have not enough space to think about different stuff [quadruple] and I don't have to. And somebody told me we could play 18 games or whatever [from now on, if Liverpool win quadruple]. I have no idea where you want to fit them all in," Klopp said, reported Sky Sports.
"To be honest, I don't know. What, it's May 22, and a week later it would be the Champions League final. Where are they all [18 games]? The FA Cup final would be the week before the Champions League final. No, the week before the season final."
"So it means that game must be rearranged as well. The calendar is not made for a lot of success for the same team, maybe fair. So because at one point you have to make [a decision]... Or we focus on that, or we focus on that or whatever,” he added.
