Being left out of Brazilian national team hurt me a lot, claims Richarlison
Today at 4:20 PM
Everton and Brazil star Richarlison has admitted that being left out of the Selecao squad for the last two international breaks hurt him more than he expected as he wants to do his best for his country. The 24-year-old has been called up for Tite’s squad ahead of the final qualifiers for Qatar 2022.
While he has thrived for Everton since the move from Watford, this season has seen Richarlison alongside the Toffees struggle for form. So much so, that the Brazilian has netted only four goals this term as the Goodison Park side sit only three points above the relegation zone. It has seen Rafael Benitez lose his job and while Frank Lampard has tried to rectify that, things haven’t quite worked out yet.
But Richarlison has continued to struggle for form with the forward last netting in the league in early January but despite that, the forward has earned a call-up to Brazil’s squad. That ends the Brazilian’s drought with him failing to make the squad during the last two international breaks and Richarlison admitted that he was very hurt after not making the cut. The 24-year-old added that he knows he isn’t the best player in the world but is willing to give his all for the team.
"I was very hurt for not being in the last two previous [squad] lists. It was painful for me. I was hurt because I knew I could be there. There were guys who deserved to be there as well, so I lifted my head and kept training as I as always do," Richarlison told GOAL.
"Being left out of the Brazilian national team hurts me a lot, because I've never imagined myself out of the Selecao and when it happened for the first time it was very painful. I was in my bedroom, spent a couple of days feeling the blues but then I was back to my normal self, kept training hard like they told me to and now I'm back."
"They know how fond I am of the Selecao, they know how hard I want to be wit the Selecao. I may not be one of the best in the world, I'm sure, but when I enter on the pitch, I give my life. I do all I can so my team can win the three points."
