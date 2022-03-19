Being left out of Brazilian national team hurt me a lot, claims Richarlison

But Richarlison has continued to struggle for form with the forward last netting in the league in early January but despite that, the forward has earned a call-up to Brazil’s squad. That ends the Brazilian’s drought with him failing to make the squad during the last two international breaks and Richarlison admitted that he was very hurt after not making the cut. The 24-year-old added that he knows he isn’t the best player in the world but is willing to give his all for the team.